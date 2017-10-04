WALB News 10 is now on Roku

You can now get WALB New 10 streaming free on your Roku device!

Viewers with a Roku device can now add our free WALB News 10 channel and stream our newscasts and more on their device.

Our new WALB News 10 channel features live broadcasts of all of our newscasts, your complete forecasts, local sports, and special features.

To add the channel to your Roku device on your television, press the "Home" button on your Roku remote and select "Streaming Channels" in the left-hand menu to access the Channel Store. Search for "WALB" then click the "+ Add Channel" button.

If you are logged in to your Roku account online, you can add your channel here.

