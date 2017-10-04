Tropical Storm Nate shifts west, less impact for SWGA

Tropical Depression #16 formed Wednesday in the Caribbean. It is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Nate by early this weekend.

The storm made landfall in Nicaragua and shifted the storm west. It is now forecast to make landfall near Mississippi and Louisiana.

Sunday we are expecting breezy conditions with showers and thunderstorms and an isolated Tornado risk. A Tropical Storm Force gust will be possible for the northwestern counties

This forecast will be updated as we get closer to the weekend as the path of the storm shifts. Check back and stay tuned to any updates from the First Alert Forecast Team on WALB, on our weather app and news app, and on social media.

