Tropical Depression 16 forms; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Depression #16 has formed in the Caribbean. It is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Nate by early this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday.

The forecast shows the possibility of Nate making landfall between Cedar Key, FL and Biloxi, MS Sunday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane.

It could bring Tropical Storm Force winds to all of South Georgia with the possibility of Hurricane gusts. 2”-4” of rain is expected and there is a threat for EF0-EF1 tornadoes Sunday afternoon.

This forecast will be updated as we get closer to the weekend as the path of the storm shifts. Check back and stay tuned to any updates from the First Alert Forecast Team on WALB, on our weather app and news app, and on social media.

