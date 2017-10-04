Valdosta man sentenced for double fatal wreck

The clerk's office in Lowndes County confirmed that Jeremy Carter, 35, was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year sentences. (Source: Lowndes Co. Jail)

The Valdosta man arrested in 2015 for a wreck that killed two people was sentenced on Monday.

The clerk's office in Lowndes County confirmed that Jeremy Carter, 35, was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year sentences.

Carter will have another hearing on December 4.

Carter was arrested in October of 2015, eight months after a crash that killed Logan Paige Shelley, 22, and Kyle Naville, 23.

According to a report, Carter was trying to pass a school bus and collided with the victims' Mustang. Toxicology reports returned from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed that Carter had a blood alcohol concentration of .187 grams, over twice the legal limit.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

