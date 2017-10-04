Valdosta man sentenced for double fatal wreck

Tropical Depression #16 has formed in the Caribbean. It is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Nate by early this weekend.More >>
Georgia's First Lady Sandra Deal was in Moultrie this morning to speak to a large group of REACH students, who are there to receive scholarships.More >>
Sumter County Middle School celebrated a group of excellent students on Tuesday.More >>
Albany fire officials are investigating what sparked a house fire early Wednesday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens. They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired.More >>
