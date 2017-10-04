Colquitt Co. REACH students honored

Georgia's First Lady Sandra Deal was in Moultrie this morning, to speak to a large group of REACH students, who are there to receive college scholarships.

REACH stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.

Today, REACH serves 103 school systems across Georgia, and nearly 1,200 scholars, committing over $15 million in scholarships.

All of the 15 original recipients are now enrolled in college, producing a 100% success rate for REACH.

Supporters say that the success of REACH stems from starting early, by providing financial scholarships, and giving young students pathway to college.

Five current Colquitt County High REACH scholars now have their own football jerseys with their class year, 2022, on it.

"I went to school here," State Representative Sam Watson said. "I'm now apart of this community here, and I believe you can be successful here. We see diligent youth are making an important investment in their future."

