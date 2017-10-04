Sumter Co. Middle recognizes REACH scholars

This is the third year the school has been REACH eligible (Source: WALB)

Sumter County Middle School celebrated a group of excellent students on Tuesday.

Five 8th grade students were recognized as REACH Georgia scholars in a signing ceremony.

This is the third year the school has been REACH eligible.The school saw its largest cohort this year.

Teachers hope the program will help the state of Georgia get to a 60 percent rate for students with a college education.

"I know that this will be a motivator for them, a motivational tool for them to stay in school and lower absenteeism and encourage them to do well academically," said Kristin Hollis, school counselor.

Chidery Agbasi, Ajyah Foster, Makayla Hartage, Heidy Moreno-Rubio, and Fonzel Tullis will earn a $10,000 scholarship to attend a HOPE eligible college in Georgia.

