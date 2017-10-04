Attic fire damages Albany home

No one was injured (Source: WALB)

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control (Source: WALB)

The fire started in the attic (Source: WALB)

Albany firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to a small fire in the attic of a home in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue.

Fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control quickly, and keep the damage confined to the attic.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!