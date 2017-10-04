Child death investigation launched

The Dougherty County District Attorney’s office is conducting a child death investigation.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said officials responded to Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center yesterday, about an unresponsive child.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says the baby was transported to Phoebe around 6:30.

That’s when Fowler pronounced the child dead. He said the baby was almost six months old.

The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Edwards said there are no immediate indications of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!