Albany Police want a man after shots were fired

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens.
They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired.
No body was hit, but bullets hit a nearby car on Burke Avenue.
Stephens is 37, and also goes by 'Teddy Bear.'
He drives a silver or gray Honda Accord, and lives on McKinley Street, in Albany.
If you can help, call 436-TIPS.
