Albany Police want a man after shots were fired

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Germaine Stephens, AKA 'Teddy Bear' (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff) Germaine Stephens, AKA 'Teddy Bear' (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens.

They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired. 

No body was hit, but bullets hit a nearby car on Burke Avenue.

Stephens is 37, and also goes by 'Teddy Bear.'  

He drives a silver or gray Honda Accord, and lives on McKinley Street, in Albany.

If you can help, call 436-TIPS.

