DCSS reminds commuters about school zone safety

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens. They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired.More >>
The 3rd Annual Kids & Clays Shooting tournament will be held October 20th in Albany to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Central GA and the families that they serve.More >>
Albany residents gathered to remember more than 100 victims of domestic violence last year on Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia Senators on the Rural Study Committee visited Bainbridge Tuesday morning to hear from local leaders on challenges and ways to improve education and healthcare.More >>
International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 4th and a good time to remind drivers about school zone safety. The Dougherty Co. School System said it's important to always stress the importance of school zone safety, especially in the morning when it's dark and and areas of neighborhoods are dimly lit.More >>
