DCSS reminds commuters about school zone safety

International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 4th, and a good time to remind drivers about school zone safety.

The Dougherty Co. School System said it's important to always stress the importance of school zone safety, especially in the morning, when it's dark and areas of some neighborhoods are dimly lit.

"Take a second to remember that there is a school nearby, and there are children walking along that route somewhere," DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said.

Sumner said DCSS often works with city partners to make sure area school zones are well kept and safety precautions are enforced.

The school system has around 80 school zones throughout the area. The zones are marked with signs, flashing lights, and some include a crossing guard.

School zones often include a reduced speed limit, and the Albany Police Department is patrolling these areas.

According to APD, officers have issued 245 speeding citations and warnings from the first day of school up to Friday, September 22nd.

If you're a parent and has a student who walks to school and concerned that an area near you needs a crossing guard or signs, Sumner said to contact DCSS Police Department at 229-431-1812.

