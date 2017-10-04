TODAY: National Coffee with a Cop Day

Americus police held their first 'Coffee with a Cop' in April to honor fallen officer Nick Smarr (Source: WALB)

Other agencies have hosted 'Coffee with a Cop' events in the past (Source: WALB)

Wednesday is 'hump day,' and it's also National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Law enforcement officers across the country will be grabbing a cup of coffee, hoping to spur conversation with the communities they serve.

The goal isn't just to get a caffeine boost, but to give the community an opportunity to talk with police officers in a relaxed setting.

Hundreds of agencies across the country will participate. Americus Police will host their own 'Coffee with a Cop' event.

They held their first one in April to honor fallen Officer Nick Smarr, who was killed in the line of duty last December. Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said that one was very successful.

He said with the recent events in Las Vegas, he expects many people will want to talk about on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there'll be questions about the law enforcement response to that, and safety at public events, and there's just always issues that people come up with that they really don't have an opportunity to ask about," said Scott.

Americus Police will host their event at Madea's Bakery and Diner on Rucker Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Albany Police will also host Coffee with a Cop at the McDonald's at 2448 North Slappey from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Valdosta Police will be at the McDonald's at 4185 N Valdosta Road starting at 9 a.m.

