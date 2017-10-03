3rd annual Kids & Clays tournament happens October 20th

The third Annual 'Kids & Clays Shooting Tournament' will be held Friday, October 20th in Albany, to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia, and the families that they serve.

Participants are encouraged to register early for the tournament at the Flint Skeet & Trap Club, The event is limited to 120 participants and will have two start times, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Participants can expect ammunition, a round of 100 targets, snacks, and the satisfaction of knowing they are providing help to families during a difficult time.

The proceeds raised will support families who come to the Ronald McDonald house while they have a child in the hospital.

Although the house is in Macon, the families who use it are from out of town. 147 families from south Georgia spent 1,082 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Macon in 2016.

If you don't want to participate in the shooting event, you can still donate to the Ronald McDonald House as a sponsor.

They also need volunteers for the event as well.

Further information can be found HERE.

