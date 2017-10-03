Leesburg PD wants a gun range

The City Council of Leesburg discussed a request to build a new firearm range for the Leesburg Police Department.

The proposed site would be at the City of Leesburg Water Treatment Facility.

The state requires every officer, full time and part time, to be qualified with their weapons at a minimum of once a year, but recommends twice a year.

In past, the police department would have to travel to other cities with a range since Leesburg does not have its own.

"The fact that we have to travel, and have to do everybody at one time, we generally only done it once a year. Having our own range would allow us the ability to do a lot more training on a lot more often schedule," said Captain Chris Prokesh.

Law enforcement officials said the more training the officers have, the more confident they will be.

The council is expected to vote on the new firing range at their next meeting November 7.

