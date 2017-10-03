DCSS to host annual parent meeting

Parents can learn how the Dougherty County School System is putting federal dollars to work in the classroom.

School leaders will hold two parent meetings to discuss Title I schools, school improvement plans, and community engagement activities.

Right now, the school district is receiving about $19 million in federal funds.

The funds benefit students whose families are in poverty.

It also helps students with special needs and any other students who need additional learning support.

Dougherty County schools hold the annual meeting as a requirement to continue to access those funds and to ultimately get parents more involved at their kid's schools.

"Even though we have students a good amount of time during the day. It takes that time at home to reinforce what happens. And so we need them to be our partners and that's why we're sharing this information with them," explained DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

Dougherty County school leaders will hold the annual parent meetings on Wednesday.

The first session starts at 9 a.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m.

Both will be at the Walter Judge Academy.

