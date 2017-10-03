Leesburg Police Chief battles cancer for third time

For the third time, cancer has again become a health issue for Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore. (Source: WALB)

Now, his department is asking the community to step up and support the Chief and another Leesburg police officer that has cancer affecting his family.

"Appreciate everybody coming together. You know I've had it three times and every time I've had it people come together for me and that's what it has to take. It takes a lot of support from your family and friends to get through something like this," said Moore.

"2003 I had stage three Melanoma, got over it, 2013 I had stage three colon cancer, and just found out Monday I have stage four liver cancer."

Moore said this isn't his first rodeo. He isn't letting it get him down.

"This one is going to be harder this time, I already know that but I'm going to fight it as long as I can," said Moore.

Meanwhile, another officer's 10-year-old niece, Aubreigh Nicholas, was just diagnosed with brain cancer.

Officers of the Leesburg Police Department are coming together to show their support.

They are encouraging residents to wear a green ribbon for liver cancer awareness and gold for childhood cancer awareness in support of these two individuals.

Donations made will go to the individuals to help with medical expenses.

"I only have like a 20 percent chance even with chemo, getting through it but you gotta believe and whatever the good Lord wants, that's what I'll do," said Moore.

The awareness ribbons and donations can be made at City hall in Leesburg.

You can also visit Aubreigh's Facebook page to order t-shirts and bracelets at https://www.Facebook.com/aubreighsarmy/

