Albany city leaders expand grant program for business owners

Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority members voted to expand the signage grant program Tuesday afternoon.

The board created it last year with plans to include a facade improvement component to the program.

Those projects would include exterior improvements, signage lighting, and awnings.

The board will also allow business owners to apply for up to $5,000 for both signage and facade projects.

Before, the signage program would cover only up to $3,000 of the project costs.

"We want to encourage revitalization of all buildings throughout downtown Albany and this is one way we can partner with small businesses to be able to do that," said Downtown Development Manager LaToya Cutts .

Right now, there's about $32,000 in grant funds available for downtown business owners in Albany looking to apply for the Signage and Facade Grant Program.

