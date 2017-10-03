ASU remains unbeaten in East with def. of Fort Valley State

Rivalry match or not, the Albany State volleyball team has been up for every opponent through the midway point of the season.

The Lady Golden Rams improved to (9-6, SIAC 9-3 ) with a 3-1 home win over Fort Valley State (3-12, SIAC 2-9 ).

Junior outside hitter Chelona Holmes led the way with 16 kills in Albany State's 4th straight win.

Senior captain Jahkishma Soto had another outstanding outing with 38 assists.

Next up, ASU travels to Milledgeville to take on Georgia College in a Friday evening match.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!