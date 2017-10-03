WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/03/17): Brooks Co. keeps its stainless record

Only four South Georgia teams remain undefeated about halfway through the season.

One of winch knocked off a previously undefeated squad earning the WALB team of the week.

Brooks County took down Crisp County 31-21 at home this past Friday night.

The win avenged last year's two-point loss in Cordele in the first ever meeting of the two schools.

The Trojans improved to 5-0 led by it's dominant defense.

They scored two defensive touchdowns, both were interception returns.

Brooks County is off to its best start since they finished the regular season a perfect (10-0) in 2012.

The Trojans will travel to Early County Friday night to start region play.

They will be seeking their 5th region title under Maurice Freeman's guidance.

