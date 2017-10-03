WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/03/17): Brooks Co. keeps its stainless record

Brooks County took down Crisp County 31-21 at home this past Friday night.
The win avenged last year's two-point loss in Cordele in the first ever meeting of the two schools.
The Trojans improved to 5-0 led by it's dominant defense.
They scored two defensive touchdowns, both were interception returns.
Brooks County is off to its best start since they finished the regular season a perfect (10-0) in 2012.
The Trojans will travel to Early County Friday night to start region play.
They will be seeking their 5th region title under Maurice Freeman's guidance.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.