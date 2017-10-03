APD investigates string of car break-ins

Albany police are investigating at least eight different car break-ins on the same road.

Investigators said someone broke into cars on the 2700 and 2800 blocks of Mclain Lane.

Monday, victims reported to police that their car windows were smashed.

Police said the thief stole items such as speakers, cash, and a machete.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

