Tift Co. Commissioners to call for SPLOST IV referendum

Tift County Commissioners are expected to discuss putting the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax on the November ballot.

This is SPLOST IV, the sixth renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Jim Carter, Tift County Manager, said SPLOST helps the community greatly.

The money collected from SPLOST contributes to capital projects like infrastructure, roadways and public safety.

He said in 2016 more than 8 million people drove under the I-75 bridge that crosses Highway 82.

"When you have as many people coming in as we do off the interstate, that's a lot of outside money which comes into this community," said Carter.

Carter said those visitor's purchases help with the county's tax rates.

The SPLOST dollars in Tifton and Tift County account for a little more than $60 million.

