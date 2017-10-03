Tifton deadline for debris pickup is Friday

Tropical Storm Irma plowed through weeks ago, but one Tifton resident said he's still dealing with the aftermath.

Tifton residents have until Friday to finish cleaning up their storm debris and have the city still pick it up.

But as crews work to clean up debris, one resident said he's worried about a tree that is still standing, but barely.

John Danforth, 67, is a disabled veteran. He said he's not concerned about yard waste on the streets, but a tree that was partially uprooted.

Public Works crews are out on the roads still cleaning up debris from Tropical Storm Irma.

Adam Cobb, Utilities Manager for ESG Operations for the City of Tifton, said Public Works crews are about 80 percent complete in picking up debris across Tifton.

"The process has been really smooth. Our guys have been working really diligently working hard, staying late," said Cobb.

Cobb said over the past three weeks crews have picked up 258 loads of debris.

That equates to 553 tons of fallen trees, branches, pine straw and more that residents have set out for public workers to pick up.

"I think we'll be close to the 100 percent mark by Friday," said Cobb.

Debris on the roads isn't the only problem. Danforth is asking for help with a large tree leaning over his property.

"If that tree falls down, it's going to ruin my carport and whatever's under it at the time and knock out electricity probably for the whole neighborhood," said Danforth.

Danforth has been living in his home on Meadowbrook Drive for 15 years. Tropical storm Irma uprooted one of his trees.

"The tree is leaning. And I've got it propped up with some two by fours," said Danforth.

He said students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently added bricks and cinder blocks to the roots to keep it from falling.

Danforth said he's called Georgia Power, who cannot help with preventative measures.

He's also tried calling local tree services to help remove it.

"But everyone that I call they're too busy to come over," said Danforth. "One tree is not a big concern to nobody but me."

Danforth lives in the northeast part of Tifton and that's where Cobb said crews have picked up the most debris.

Cobb also said that residents must move all debris to the curb by 5 p.m. Friday.

The debris cannot be covering any storm drains.

If residents miss this deadline, there will be a fine.

