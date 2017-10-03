DCSS and GA Pre-K celebrate 25 years

Albany police are investigating at least eight different car break-ins on the same road.More >>
Tifton residents are being encouraged to get active this weekend.More >>
Tift County Commissioners are expected to discuss putting the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax on the November ballot. This is SPLOST IV, the sixth renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma plowed through weeks ago, but one Tifton resident says he's still dealing with the aftermath. Tifton residents have until Friday to finish cleaning up their storm debris, and have the city still pick it up.More >>
The Georgia Pre-K system is celebrating a big milestone this week. It was 25 years ago when voters passed the Pre-K program in the state. This week state leaders are showing their support for the program.More >>
