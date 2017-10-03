DCSS and GA Pre-K celebrate 25 years

Susan Harper is the 'Bright from the Start' Board Chairperson. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Pre-K system is celebrating a big milestone this week.

It was 25 years ago when voters passed the Pre-K program in the state.

This week state leaders are showing their support for the program.

'Bright from the Start' Board Chairperson Susan Harper read to Pre-K students in Dougherty County Tuesday morning.

Georgia is one of only three states that has a truly universal Pre-K program.

Harper is originally from Albany. She said improving students' language skills is something she's passionate about.

"From birth to five years old, children's brains develop at a rapid pace. Giving them language at this early age is crucial to them being able to read successfully and be successful with their own education," said Harper.

Dougherty County School system leaders are putting an emphasis on language and literacy this year.

Strengthening students in those areas is one of the many initiatives of the new superintendent.

