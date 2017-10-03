Tifton residents encouraged to participate in 'Stepping Out for Your Heart'

Tifton residents are being encouraged to get active this weekend.

Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting the annual 'Stepping Out for Your Heart' 5-K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run & Walk.

The event is on Saturday at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School.

William Hancock, Chairman of the TRMC Foundation, said the proceeds will benefit the foundation's Heart Safe Community program, which provides community organizations with automatic external defibrillators and area paramedics with EKG machines.

"I think it's the awareness of cardiovascular health, that we in the south, in particular, South Georgia, struggle with, that recognition we should all exercise more, eat healthier, and certainly I struggle with that myself," said Hancock.

To register you can go to active.com, trmcf.com, or you can register at the event.

The cost is $25 per participant.

