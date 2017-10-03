Job Corps students join community violence conversation

Tobias Chappell at the 'Stop the Violence' meeting on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Turner Job Corps students are joining the conversation about violence in our community.

Several students attended a 'Stop the violence' meeting in Albany on Tuesday.

The group has been meeting on Tuesdays at Gethesemane Worship Center for some time now.

They talk about topics that have raised concern in the community.

Now, Turner Job Corps students are becoming a part of those conversations.

"We are trying to understand about the violence that is going on in the community and there is a lot of bullying they are trying to stop. They're trying to clean up the area so it can be a safer zone," said Tobias Chappell.

Students said they plan to attend the meetings regularly.

