Traffic delays expected as US 82 resurfaced

A project to resurface a little more than five miles of U.S. 82/state Route 520 in Lee County, including the ramps at the Lee/Dougherty line, is underway and will impact traffic.

A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor is resurfacing from the Terrell County line to east of Dawson Road because the pavement is deteriorating.

Reeves Construction Co. of Macon is working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday resurfacing the main route. Drivers should expect single lane closures.

Milling, removing the top layer of asphalt, and paving the ramps at the Lee/Dougherty County line begins Tuesday night. Reeves will be working on the ramps from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

The work will require an overnight closure of the impacted ramp, but it will reopen during the day. Drivers will be directed by detour signs when a ramp is closed.

The construction cost of the project is $3.5 million and the work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

