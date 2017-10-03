Firehouse Subs Foundation donates 17 AEDs to Tift Regional

The devices can help first responders give life-saving assistance to someone in cardiac arrest. (Source: WALB)

Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation got a big donation from the Firehouse Subs Tuesday in the form of 17 news automated external defibrillators.

Foundation Chairman William Hancock said they've put dozens of AEDs at community areas and businesses since 2004.

He said having one of these devices nearby can mean the difference between life and death.

"You never know exactly where you're going to need one at," said Hancock. "You can't predict it whether it's a football game or a schoolhouse. We had a teacher here a year or so back that had her life saved by an AED locally. So it's just wonderful to partner with Firehouse Subs and the foundation's ongoing efforts."

Tifton Fire Chief Bobby Bennett says this donation replaces old, outdated equipment.

The AEDs will be placed on every truck and every fire station in the department.

Firehouse Subs Foundation has also recently donated extrication equipment to Bainbridge Public Safety and water rescue equipment to Lee County.

