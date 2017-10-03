Lee County remains No. 1 in latest HS football poll

Lee County running out before game at Houston Co. (Source: WMAZ)

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Grayson (17) 170 1

2. Lowndes 151 2

3. Archer 125 3

4. Tift County 113 4

5. South Forsyth 91 5

6. Colquitt County 82 6

7. Walton 59 8

8. McEachern 39 9

9. North Gwinnett 30 NR

10.North Cobb 21 10

Others receiving votes: Brookwood 15, Mill Creek 10, East Coweta 9, North Paulding 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 3, Parkview 2, Mountain View 1, Newton 1

Dropped out: Mill Creek (7).

Class AAAAAA

Pts Pr

1. Lee County (15) 168 1

2. Tucker (1) 151 2

3. Mays (1) 131 3

4. Northside-Warner Robins 115 5

5. Dalton 90 6

6. Harrison 68 7

7. Douglas Co. 65 10

8. Coffee 57 4

9. Winder-Barrow 46 9

10.Alexander 19 T10

Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 6, Brunswick 6, Glynn Academy 4, Langston Hughes 3, Greenbrier 2, Richmond Hill 1, Sequoyah 1

Dropped out: Brunswick (t10).

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (17) 170 1

2. Stockbridge 143 2

3. Buford 134 3

4. Warner Robins 116 6

5. Jones County 115 5

6. Carrollton 72 4

7. Griffin 41 NR

8. Carver-Atlanta 40 10

9. Starr's Mill 35 7

10.Flowery Branch 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Kell 13, Wayne County 12, Bainbridge 7, McIntosh 6, Eagle's Landing 4, Ware County 4, Whitewater 2, Clarke Central 1

Dropped out: Wayne County (8), Bainbridge (9).

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (17) 170 1

2. Thomson 153 2

3. Jefferson 118 T3

4. Ridgeland 117 T3

5. Blessed Trinity 90 5

6. Marist 85 6

7. Burke County 68 7

8. Woodward Academy 40 9

9. Troup 38 NR

10.Cedartown 21 10

Others receiving votes: Heritage-Catoosa 16, Mary Persons 13, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2, Sandy Creek 1

Dropped out: Sandy Creek (8).

Class AAA

Pts P

1. Cedar Grove (17) 170

2. Greater Atlanta Christian 142

3. Peach County 138

4. Jenkins-Savannah 113

5. Calhoun 95 6

6. Crisp County 78 2

(tie) Breman 78 7

8. Monroe Area 54 8

9. Morgan County 29 9

10.Lovett 12 10

Others receiving votes: East Hall 7, Pace Academy 6, Windsor Forest 6, Pike County 3, Savannah 3, Westside-Macon 1

Dropped out: None.

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (16) 169 1

2. Callaway 135 2

3. Screven County 128 3

4. Hapeville Charter (1) 107 4

5. Rabun County 98 5

6. Thomasville 92 6

7. Brooks County 73 8

8. Jefferson County 63 7

9. Heard County 30 9

10.Dodge County 2 10

Others receiving votes: Toombs County 6, Swainsboro 5, Fitzgerald 1

Dropped out: None.

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle's Landing Christian (17) 170 1

2. Prince Avenue Christian 146 2

3. Manchester 129 3

4. Irwin County 102 5

5. Tattnall Square 92 7

6. Mount Paran Christian 68 8

7. Macon County 57 4

8. Clinch County 48 9

9. Emanuel County Institute 46 10

10.Wesleyan 43 6

Others receiving votes: Stratford Academy 11, Mt. Zion-Carroll 7, Athens Academy 4, Commerce 3, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 3, Charlton County 2, Calvary Day 1, Walker 1

Dropped out: None.

Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.

