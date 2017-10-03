Lee County remains No. 1 in latest HS football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class AAAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Grayson (17) 170 1
2. Lowndes 151 2
3. Archer 125 3
4. Tift County 113 4
5. South Forsyth 91 5
6. Colquitt County 82 6
7. Walton 59 8
8. McEachern 39 9
9. North Gwinnett 30 NR
10.North Cobb 21 10
Others receiving votes: Brookwood 15, Mill Creek 10, East Coweta 9, North Paulding 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 3, Parkview 2, Mountain View 1, Newton 1
Dropped out: Mill Creek (7).
Class AAAAAA
Pts Pr
1. Lee County (15) 168 1
2. Tucker (1) 151 2
3. Mays (1) 131 3
4. Northside-Warner Robins 115 5
5. Dalton 90 6
6. Harrison 68 7
7. Douglas Co. 65 10
8. Coffee 57 4
9. Winder-Barrow 46 9
10.Alexander 19 T10
Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 6, Brunswick 6, Glynn Academy 4, Langston Hughes 3, Greenbrier 2, Richmond Hill 1, Sequoyah 1
Dropped out: Brunswick (t10).
Class AAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Rome (17) 170 1
2. Stockbridge 143 2
3. Buford 134 3
4. Warner Robins 116 6
5. Jones County 115 5
6. Carrollton 72 4
7. Griffin 41 NR
8. Carver-Atlanta 40 10
9. Starr's Mill 35 7
10.Flowery Branch 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Kell 13, Wayne County 12, Bainbridge 7, McIntosh 6, Eagle's Landing 4, Ware County 4, Whitewater 2, Clarke Central 1
Dropped out: Wayne County (8), Bainbridge (9).
Class AAAA
Pts Prv
1. Cartersville (17) 170 1
2. Thomson 153 2
3. Jefferson 118 T3
4. Ridgeland 117 T3
5. Blessed Trinity 90 5
6. Marist 85 6
7. Burke County 68 7
8. Woodward Academy 40 9
9. Troup 38 NR
10.Cedartown 21 10
Others receiving votes: Heritage-Catoosa 16, Mary Persons 13, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2, Sandy Creek 1
Dropped out: Sandy Creek (8).
Class AAA
Pts P
1. Cedar Grove (17) 170
2. Greater Atlanta Christian 142
3. Peach County 138
4. Jenkins-Savannah 113
5. Calhoun 95 6
6. Crisp County 78 2
(tie) Breman 78 7
8. Monroe Area 54 8
9. Morgan County 29 9
10.Lovett 12 10
Others receiving votes: East Hall 7, Pace Academy 6, Windsor Forest 6, Pike County 3, Savannah 3, Westside-Macon 1
Dropped out: None.
Class AA
Pts Prv
1. Benedictine (16) 169 1
2. Callaway 135 2
3. Screven County 128 3
4. Hapeville Charter (1) 107 4
5. Rabun County 98 5
6. Thomasville 92 6
7. Brooks County 73 8
8. Jefferson County 63 7
9. Heard County 30 9
10.Dodge County 2 10
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 6, Swainsboro 5, Fitzgerald 1
Dropped out: None.
Class A
Pts Prv
1. Eagle's Landing Christian (17) 170 1
2. Prince Avenue Christian 146 2
3. Manchester 129 3
4. Irwin County 102 5
5. Tattnall Square 92 7
6. Mount Paran Christian 68 8
7. Macon County 57 4
8. Clinch County 48 9
9. Emanuel County Institute 46 10
10.Wesleyan 43 6
Others receiving votes: Stratford Academy 11, Mt. Zion-Carroll 7, Athens Academy 4, Commerce 3, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 3, Charlton County 2, Calvary Day 1, Walker 1
Dropped out: None.
Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.