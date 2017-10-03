Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge

The Flint River Fair is back in Bainbridge with fun, food, and a lot of rides.

The gates will be open at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday the gates open at 4 p.m.

Gate admission is $5 and armbands are $25.

Children under the age of three get free admission.

Wednesday, armbands are buy-one-get-one at the gate.

You have to have a BOGO coupon to receive this promotion.

Those are available at the Chamber of Commerce.

There are different attractions such as rides, a Ferris wheel, and different food options.

They will also have a petting zoo and different performers.

