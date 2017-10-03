Senate Rural Committee addresses hospital stabilization

Georgia Senators on the Rural Study Committee visited Bainbridge Tuesday morning to hear from local leaders on challenges and ways to improve education and healthcare.
First to address the Senate committee was Dr. Stuart Rayfield, the interim president of Bainbridge State College, who talked briefly about the declining enrollment numbers over the years. She also spoke about the new consolidation and agreements with ABAC and SRTC.
The next speaker who addressed rural hospital stabilization was Jimmy Lewis, who gave an update on the status of the Governor's Rural Hospital Stabilization plan that began back in 2013.
Right now, the RHSC is in Phase III, which means they have 12 hospitals they are currently working with on funding and improvements.
Lewis spoke about Miller County Hospital, which continues to grow stronger, and the success they have had by adding more beds in 2016 and increasing employees.
Lewis said improving these rural hospitals starts with communication.
"Public health, ambulances, and others went on and on and on, and didn't talk to each other. If we don't talk to each other, we create an extremely cumbersome and ineffective system. This program has identified that and done a great job," said Lewis.
Bainbridge was the first stop for these senators, Tuesday night they were in Fort Gaines, and Thursday morning, they will be in Americus, at the Georgia Southwestern State University.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens. They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired.More >>
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public to let them know the whereabouts of Germaine Stephens. They say on Tuesday, he got into a fight with someone who had just been robbed, and that shots were fired.More >>
The 3rd Annual Kids & Clays Shooting tournament will be held October 20th in Albany to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Central GA and the families that they serve.More >>
The 3rd Annual Kids & Clays Shooting tournament will be held October 20th in Albany to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Central GA and the families that they serve.More >>
Albany residents gathered to remember more than 100 victims of domestic violence last year on Tuesday evening.More >>
Albany residents gathered to remember more than 100 victims of domestic violence last year on Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia Senators on the Rural Study Committee visited Bainbridge Tuesday morning to hear from local leaders on challenges and ways to improve education and healthcare.More >>
Georgia Senators on the Rural Study Committee visited Bainbridge Tuesday morning to hear from local leaders on challenges and ways to improve education and healthcare.More >>
International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 4th and a good time to remind drivers about school zone safety. The Dougherty Co. School System said it's important to always stress the importance of school zone safety, especially in the morning when it's dark and and areas of neighborhoods are dimly lit.More >>
International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 4th and a good time to remind drivers about school zone safety. The Dougherty Co. School System said it's important to always stress the importance of school zone safety, especially in the morning when it's dark and and areas of neighborhoods are dimly lit.More >>