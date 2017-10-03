Senate Rural Study Committee discusses higher education struggles

Tuesday, Georgia Senators on the Rural Study Committee heard from local leaders in Bainbridge about rural education struggles. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday, Georgia Senators on the Senate Rural Study Committee heard from local leaders in Bainbridge about rural education struggles.

Bainbridge State College Interim President Dr. Stuart Rayfield told the senators there are two things that their college specifically struggles with, lack of career paths from education into jobs and declining enrollment.

Rayfield said she would like to see more programs from high school into college and then a career.

She also spoke about the lack of access to students and the increased competition for these students.

Rayfield said the new merger with ABAC and SRTC on the Bainbridge State College campus will help.

"Having those two systems represented on this campus will be a unique innovative solution to work collaboratively but also allow each institution to really offer what they are good at doing," said Rayfield

ABAC will begin classes on the then former Bainbridge State College in January.

SRTC will begin its first semester of classes in July.

