To download the apps, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play from your device on which you want to install the app and follow the download prompts.

Hi and thanks for using the WALB Locker Room Report app! As we continue to improve our coverage, we will be removing this app soon, and placing all our Locker Room stories and scores into the New WALB News 10 app. It's available free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Download it here for Android

Download it here for Apple