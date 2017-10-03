Law enforcement officers train to combat, prosecute street-gang violence

Thomasville City Schools are now more eco-friendly with a new energy efficiency partnership. All five schools have undergone improvements with both lighting and air.More >>
Thomasville City Schools are now more eco-friendly with a new energy efficiency partnership. All five schools have undergone improvements with both lighting and air.More >>
The federal government has okayed helping cover local costs for Albany's third major storm event this year. Dougherty County Public Works crews are moving piles of tree limbs and natural debris downed by Tropical Storm Irma from a staging area off Gaines Avenue to the county landfill.More >>
The federal government has okayed helping cover local costs for Albany's third major storm event this year. Dougherty County Public Works crews are moving piles of tree limbs and natural debris downed by Tropical Storm Irma from a staging area off Gaines Avenue to the county landfill.More >>
A Valdosta father who was arrested in August for leaving his child in a hot car went to court Tuesday, for his first arraignment on one count of Reckless Conduct.More >>
A Valdosta father who was arrested in August for leaving his child in a hot car went to court Tuesday, for his first arraignment on one count of Reckless Conduct.More >>
The state of Georgia is in a state of crisis caused by violent criminal street gang members, according to Georgia code 16-15-2. On Tuesday, ASU police wanted to do something about it.More >>
The state of Georgia is in a state of crisis caused by violent criminal street gang members, according to Georgia code 16-15-2. On Tuesday, ASU police wanted to do something about it.More >>
Drivers will have better visibility on four busy roads in Lee County, with a $46,000 off system grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).More >>
Drivers will have better visibility on four busy roads in Lee County, with a $46,000 off system grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).More >>