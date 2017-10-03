Law enforcement officers train to combat, prosecute street-gang violence

The state of Georgia is in a state of crisis, caused by violent criminal street gang members, according to Georgia code 16-15-2.

On Tuesday, ASU police wanted to do something about it.

The Georgia Gang Investigators Association came to Albany to teach officers from around our region how to deal with street gang violence.

Officers participated in an eight-hour block of instruction, learning about street gang law and prosecution.

Director of Education Ray Ham spoke about penalizing gang-related criminals to the maximum extent in order to keep them off the streets longer.

"The Georgia Street Gang Prevention and Terrorism Act's main goal is to enhance sentence penalties against gang-motivated crime committed by gang members," said Ham. "Not just the predicate crime that they committed, but also that gang crime that they committed."

Ham said by prosecuting for those gang-related crimes, you can enhance an individual's sentence by several years.

Tuesday's session is one of several workshops ASU's police department is hosting this year for law enforcement.

