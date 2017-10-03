Millions in storm clean-up payments coming to an end

The Georgia National Fair in Perry is just around the corner and days left to enter our contest for Free Tickets! Here is the official winner's list.More >>
A project to resurface a little more than five miles of U.S. 82/state Route 520 in Lee County, including the ramps at the Lee/Dougherty line, is underway and will impact traffic.More >>
The devices can help first responders give life-saving assistance to someone in cardiac arrest.More >>
Tuesday, Georgia Senators on the Senate Rural Study Committee heard from local leaders in Bainbridge about rural education struggles.More >>
The bulk of the work cleaning up January storm debris on public property and along the right-of-ways might be complete, but invoices are still trickling in. To date, Dougherty County has paid out close to $6.58 million to storm contractors Ceres and Tetra Tech.More >>
