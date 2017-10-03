Millions in storm clean-up payments coming to an end

The bulk of the work cleaning up January storm debris on public property and along the right-of-ways might be done, but invoices are still trickling in.

To date, Dougherty County has paid out close to $6.58 million to storm contractors Ceres and Tetra Tech.

The latest payment for just under $280,000 was approved by commissioners Monday.

The county's assistant administrator, Michael McCoy, said most of the payments have now been made.

"We are expecting the number and the amount of the invoices to taper off," said McCoy.

The federal government is expected to reimburse the county between 75 percent and 85 percent.

The remaining amount is split 60-40 between the county and the state.

The state's share is 40 percent.

The remaining cost will be paid by county taxpayers.

