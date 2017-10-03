Dougherty crews moving Irma debris, FEMA okays reimbursement

Citizens can haul up to 250 pounds of debris per day to landfill at no charge. (Source: WALB)

The federal government has approved helping cover local costs for Albany's third major storm event this year.

Dougherty County Public Works crews are moving piles of tree limbs and natural debris downed by Tropical Storm Irma from a staging area off Gaines Avenue to the county landfill.

County crews are doing the clean-up work themselves for this storm, not relying on outside contractors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved reimbursements up to 85 percent for storm clean-up and emergency protective measures related to Irma.

According to the county's assistant administrator, Michael McCoy, employees are now working to submit the documentation necessary, describing the entire process as "lengthy".

The reimbursement includes costs associated with the Emergency Operations Center, which was open seven days total, before, during, and just after the storm, five of those days around the clock.

In order to receive the full 85 percent reimbursement, the clean-up work must be complete by October 16.

That's 30 days from when the state of emergency declaration was made.

