UPDATE: Third man in connection to a double murder in Albany arrested in Ohio

The Albany Police Department held a conference Thursday afternoon to announce an arrest had been made in two homicide cases. (Source: WALB)

Three men wanted in connection to two Albany murders are behind bars.

Ronell Tidwell, 39, was arrested off Lillian Drive in Cincinnati, Ohio, by the U.S.Marshal's Southeast Fugitive Task Force. He is the third person arrested in connection to a double murder case.

Marshals report Tidwell had been coaching youth football while in Cincinnati like he did in Albany.

The Albany Police Department said Zackteria White, 34, was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dawayne Anderson, 34, turned himself in early Monday morning.

All three were wanted in connection to the murders of Jessica Bryant, 28, and Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Donta Brown was arrested in connection to the homicide of Bryant on September 28.

Bryant was shot to death inside her Albany home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street while holding her 11-month-old son in October of 2014.

According to Jackson's mother, he disappeared in July of 2015, and his remains were found in Terrell County later that year, but they weren't identified until August of this year.

Brown, White, Anderson, and Tidwell have all been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in Bryant's death.

White, Anderson and Tidwell are also being charged with murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping in Jackson's homicide.

Both cases are still active and anyone with any information is asked to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

