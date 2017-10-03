Albany murder suspect arrested in Ohio, another turns self in

The Albany Police Department held a conference Thursday afternoon to announce an arrest had been made in two homicide cases. (Source: WALB)

Two of the three men wanted in connection to two Albany murders are behind bars.

The Albany Police Department said Zackteria White, 34, was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio Tuesday morning.

Dawayne Anderson, 34, turned himself in early Monday morning.

Both were wanted in connection to the murders of Jessica Bryant, 28, and Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Donta Brown was arrested in connection to the homicide of Bryant on September 28.

Police are still searching for Ronell Tidwell, 39, in connection to both murders. Officials believe him to be out of state and U.S. Marshals are assisting with the case.

Bryant was shot to death inside her Albany home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street while holding her 11-month-old son in October of 2014.

According to Jackson's mother, he disappeared in July of 2015, and his remains were found in Terrell County later that year, but they weren't identified until August of this year.

Brown, White, Anderson and Tidwell have all been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in Bryant's death.

White, Anderson and Tidwell are also being charged with murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping in Jackson's homicide.

Both cases are still active and anyone with any information is asked to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

