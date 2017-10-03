Repairs close part of Gaissert Road

Dougherty County Public Works will be performing road repair operations along Gaissert Road, starting Wednesday, October 4.

Gaissert Road, from the 900 block, over to Spring Flats Road will be resurfaced.

During this time, sections of Gaissert Road will be closed to thru traffic.

Theses road repairs could take up to two weeks.

Motorists should expect delays and be alert to changing traffic conditions.

Please use an alternate route if possible.

