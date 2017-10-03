Albany Utilities prepares move into former bank building

The ground floor is where most customers will conduct business (Source: WALB)

The new call center is already operating near 401 Pine Ave. (Source: WALB)

In a few weeks, Albany Utilities plans to have a new home, in the former SB&T Bank, at 401 Pine Avenue.

In May, utility leaders were hoping to make the move from 207 Pine Avenue to 401 Pine, by the end of the summer. However, Facilities Manager Donald Gray Jr. said the weather delayed some of the construction.

Crews have been renovating the building to fit the needs of the utility company. The new location consists of four floors, with one of those underground.

Utility leaders said the current building is in need of major repairs. It would have cost the City around $6 million to renovate it. Gray said it wasn't financially smart to spend the money on the repairs, which is why they're making this move.

"In this particular case, we're able to move into an existing facility, spend less money to bring it up to a standard that is something the city should be proud of as far as efficient, effective use of taxpayer dollars," Gray said.

City leaders said the cost of renovating the ole SB&T Bank building is around $3.3 million.

When the rest of the staff makes the move to the new location, so will some of Albany's leaders. The city manager, assistant city manager, and downtown manager will move to the new building.

Some departments have already made the move down to the new location. The drive-thru and centralized call center, which opened on September 25, are both operating now at 401 Pine.

Those with Albany Utilities said the new center will benefit customers, because the representatives have been cross-trained to help with various needs.

"It's just that one call. You get one person, and they should be able to answer your questions and get you the information you need," Albany PIO Monique Broughton Knight said.

Utility leaders hope to begin conducting business at the new location on Monday, October 27th. In the meantime, those needing to do business should visit 207 Pine Avenue.

