Vendors can register for 7th Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale

The city of Sylvester is calling all vendors for its seventh Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale.

So far, 40 vendors registered, but there are several spots available.

Some of the merchandise they'll be selling include antiques, painted furniture, ceramics and many more items.

The yard sales will start at Quitman, and will end at Unadilla.

With Sylvester a historic town on the route, city leaders said it brings in a lot of foot traffic.

"It brings a lot of businesses here, people shop here, they buy gas here, they eat here. It's really good for the vital part of downtown," said Sylvester Main Street Manager, Karen Singletary.

Singletary said there are 30 spots available for vendors.

Tables are 12 by 12 and don't have water or electricity.

Those interested can contact Karen Singletary at 229-773-7716.

