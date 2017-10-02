GDOT to restripe four busy Lee Co. roads

Drivers will have better visibility on four busy roads in Lee County, with a $46,000 off system grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The city also matched about $19,500 to re-stripe Ledo, Hickory Grove, Cookville, and Graves Springs Road.

Crews will be working on a total of seven miles of those heavily traveled roads.

County Manager Mike Sistrunk received numerous complaints about how difficult is to see the center lines, and the edge of roads, during bad weather.

"We're in desperate need of being re-striped. This just helps out the citizens when it's raining, when you have dark weather and stuff like that to be able to be more safe on the road. And the commissioners approved us to be able to match the grant, so that's how we were able to make this happen," said County Manager, Mike Sistrunk.

Crews are expected to finish with restriping the roads by next week.

