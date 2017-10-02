DoCo Commissioner to host Empowerment Workshop

A Dougherty County commissioner wants to help you get your finances in order, with the Community Access and Empowerment Workshop.

And the key word there is empowerment, giving residents the tools to take their finances back.

It's a collaborative effort between Georgia Watch, Albany Housing Authority, WorkSource Southwest Georgia, and a number of community partners.

If you're wondering how to evaluate expenses or practical changes that could lower your energy bills or even tips on how to avoid surprising medical bills, then this is the workshop for you!

"A lot of our low to moderate income people, they're strapped with medical, and all of these different bills, and so that's what we want to do is empower," Commissioner Anthony Jones explained.

Although the Empowerment Workshop is aimed at low to moderate income families, it's open to anyone who would like the information.

Space is limited, those interested must RSVP with Danita Wiggins at 229-434-4500, extension 220, as soon as possible.

The Community Access and Empowerment Workshop will take place at the Albany Housing Authority located on 521 Pine Avenue from 8 to 1 p.m.

