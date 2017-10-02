South Georgia blood donations to help Las Vegas victims

Long lines of people in Las Vegas were giving blood Monday, but Las Vegas isn't the only place people can donate blood for the hundreds of victims.

South Georgians wanting to help those victims from thousands of miles away can too. Giving blood is a way for people to stand up and help no matter which state you live in.

"It can be very frustrating not being able to help and certainly this is one of those that most everyone can do, they can give blood."

Pat Michaels of One Blood said that blood banks need to be ready in advance and have a ready blood supply before a disaster occurs.

One Blood is holding donation sites all over South Georgia to help those affected.

"We are responding now by sending blood to the hospitals to the blood bank there in Las Vegas. This is what blood banks do, they respond to each other," said Michaels.

Meaning when blood is needed in large amounts, they work together and transfer it there.

"Giving blood is the right thing to do every single day and if you're eligible to donate it's a healthy thing to do," explained Michaels.

Michaels said donating blood isn't just for when times are tough, it is something we should be doing regularly.

"Giving blood today is a way of showing that you can do something to help. It may not help the people particularly in Las Vegas but it could certainly help someone here in our community. Right here in South Georgia or North Florida because there are people every day who need help," said Michaels.

There are multiple designated sites where you can donate blood for those affected. You can view those locations and times at www.oneblood.org.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!