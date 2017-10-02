Candle light vigil honors those affected by domestic violence

Candles set on display for the vigil. Purple is the color for domestic violence awareness. (Source: WALB)

Monday evening there was a candlelight vigil to remember those who have been affected by domestic violence.

Twelve people have lost their lives this year to domestic violence in Southwest Georgia.

Four of those people were in the Tift area.

WALB News 10 spoke with Nancy Bryan, the Executive Director of Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House in Tifton.

Bryan said Monday night's candlelight vigil is an important time to educate those affected by domestic violence.

"It's a time we celebrate those who have survived, but we also recognize those who have lost their lives in the last 12 months due to domestic violence," said Bryan, Executive Director of Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House in Tifton.

The vigil happened at Veteran's Park Amphitheater in downtown Tifton.

The event also celebrated the 15th birthday of Ruth's Cottage Domestic Violence Prevention Program.

