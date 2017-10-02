Candle light vigil honors those affected by domestic violence

Twelve people have lost their lives this year to domestic violence in Southwest Georgia. Four of those people were in the Tift area.More >>
Twelve people have lost their lives this year to domestic violence in Southwest Georgia. Four of those people were in the Tift area.More >>
The Georgia National Fair in Perry is just around the corner and days left to enter our contest for Free Tickets! Here is the official winner's list.More >>
The Georgia National Fair in Perry is just around the corner and days left to enter our contest for Free Tickets! Here is the official winner's list.More >>
On Monday night, Tifton city leaders discussed the vision for Tifton. City leaders will open their workshop tonight to residents wanting to learn more about the comprehensive plan.More >>
On Monday night, Tifton city leaders discussed the vision for Tifton. City leaders will open their workshop tonight to residents wanting to learn more about the comprehensive plan.More >>
A Lee county woman was released on bond Monday afternoon, shortly after going before a judge for the first time in connection to the death of her foster son.More >>
A Lee county woman was released on bond Monday afternoon, shortly after going before a judge for the first time in connection to the death of her foster son.More >>
As a lowering unemployment rate is announced for Albany, so is a place for new industries to build. The President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Justin Strickland, said Monday there will a groundbreaking this month at the Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park.More >>
As a lowering unemployment rate is announced for Albany, so is a place for new industries to build. The President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Justin Strickland, said Monday there will a groundbreaking this month at the Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park.More >>