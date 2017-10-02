Tifton city leaders discuss comprehensive plan

On Monday night Tifton city leaders discussed their vision for Tifton.

City leaders opened their workshop tonight to residents wanting to learn more about the comprehensive plan.

"We've had some growth in businesses," explained Frank Sayles, Jr., District 4 City Councilman.

Sayles said with the help of the Downtown Development Authority, the city of Tifton has grown its downtown infrastructure over the past decade.

"The whole thing is a mission and a vision for the city. It's where we want to be. It's where we want to see Tifton in 10 and 20 years from now," said Sayles.

Monday night's city council meeting was the first meeting for the comprehensive plan. It's 20-year plan but updated every 10 years.

"What kind of city do we expect to have and what kind of city do we want to have," questioned Sayles.

Sayles said there's been population and business growth in the city.

A decade ago there were about a thousand fewer people living in the city. Sayles said they've doubled from two to four restaurants in downtown since 2007.

"We've seen growth in the city," explained Sayles. "We expect growth to continue. We're conveniently located on I-75 so growth is going to continue. We want to be sure we plan for it."

Infrastructure needs like roadways, streetlights, and wheelchair accessibility are also changes Sayles said the city has improved upon.

Bubba Harrison, Northside Cafe Restaurant owner, attends city council meetings regularly and planned to be at Monday night's workshop.

"It is important for them to develop a plan, a plan of action," said Harrison, "If you don't have a plan you don't know where you're going. So I applaud them for putting together a plan and looking to go forward with it."

The comprehensive plan is the first discussion item on the agenda.

Sayles also said the goal is to have this plan completed by the end of the fiscal year, which is June 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!