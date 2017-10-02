WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/02/17): Pelham's Patterson pinpoints Pace

Kendrick Patterson already has one play of the week under his belt, Treun Pace helped him to his second top highlight of 2017.

In Pelham's 21-18 win over Chattahoochee County, Patterson found Pace right near the pylon.

The junior receiver was able to come down with the ball while getting keeping one of his feet in-bounds for the touchdown.

Hornets nation pushed this highlight on Facebook heavily, and it won by just 7 votes.

Pelham is off this week, and will return to region play October 13th when they host Randolph-Clay.

