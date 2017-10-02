Lee Co. foster mom charged in child death investigation out on bond

Green went before a judge on Monday. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County woman was released on bond Monday afternoon, shortly after going before a judge for the first time in connection to the death of her foster son.

Leisha Green is facing two counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree.

A 4-year-old child in her care was found inside a home on Mayfield Drive last week.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the house after someone inside called 911.

The child was taken to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Green was arrested on Friday.

She was granted a $25,000 bond by the Lee County judge.

Her hearing is scheduled for November.

