New industrial park groundbreaking announced, as unemployment rate lowers

As a lowering unemployment rate is announced for Albany, so is a place for new industries to build.

The President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Justin Strickland, said Monday there will a groundbreaking this month at the Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park.

Located off of U.S. Highway 82, the land is located near several other industries in East Albany.

"I am excited to see that we are getting the park to a shovel-ready state to where a prospect could come in and begin construction on the facility very quickly. So, it is another asset for us to sell Albany, Dougherty County for new industry," said Strickland.

The total labor force numbers are up over a year ago, as are the number of people currently employed.

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate has dropped almost a full point in Albany from August 2016 to August 2017 to 5.8 percent.

The ground-breaking for the Industrial Park is October 24 and Phase 1 work will be complete in Spring 2018.

