Albany community 'resilience plan' draft ready for public

The behind-the-scenes work on a long-term recovery plan for Albany developed in response to January's storms and tornadoes will soon become public.

City and county employees have been working together on a draft blueprint to help make the community, "better than before the storm," said Michael McCoy, Dougherty County's Assistant Administrator.

But, this plan also serves another purpose.

In order to secure federal support for necessary projects, this plan is needed.

"We are seeking federal dollars to help us in our recovery efforts, and we will likely continue to do that on an annual basis and, so, we need to have a plan if we are going to continue to get those funds," said McCoy.

McCoy says there are a number of elements to this "resilience plan", including downtown development and housing.

The developed draft now needs to go through the approval process and will be shared soon with the community, although an exact date wasn't given.

