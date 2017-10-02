GSP investigates weekend Thomas Co. fatal wreck

Georgia State Patrol Troopers are still investigating a fatal Thomas Co wreck.

The crash happened Saturday night around midnight on Metcalf Road.

Troopers said the crash involved one vehicle.

Troopers said the driver, Morris Lee Russell, 68, was going South on Metcalf Road when he went off on the shoulder of the road.

According to troopers, Russell overcorrected, spinning the car around and ended up hitting a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!