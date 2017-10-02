South GA residents react to deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

Wells has three children, some of which attended an outdoor concert in Atlanta this week. (Source: WALB)

As hours go by, more folks across the country are learning about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that happened last night in Las Vegas.

For many, the pain of at least 58 lives lost and more than 500 people injured is still very real.

Folks here in South Georgia said whether you are directly impacted or not, something like this tugs on your heart strings and opens your eyes.

"My first thoughts were obviously our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," said Jay Wells, a Bainbridge resident, business owner, and father.

For Wells, the reality of this situation hits a little closer to home.

Wells has three children, some of which attended an outdoor concert in Atlanta this week.

"It's the last thing you would think about, we were concerned about traffic safety and drunk drivers and unfortunate things like that. You don't think about someone standing there with a rifle," said Wells.

He said the thought that such a senseless act can happen anywhere at any given moment is terrifying.

"It really hits close to home when you think about something like that. It's unbelievable that so many people can perish, for no reason," said Wells.

Wells said he is remaining by his faith and will continue to pray for those victims in Las Vegas.

"What's more important now than anything else is to make sure you're right with the Lord because you just never know," said Wells.

